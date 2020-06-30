COVID-19 exposure sites identified

CHIPPEWA, MACKINAC COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) — A contact tracing investigation has identified several locations as possible exposure sites for COVID-19.

It was done by the LMAS District Health Department and Chippewa County

Health Department.

The locations are:

-June 20, 10:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. AGLOW meeting, Ashmun Creek Apartments Community Room, Sault Ste. Marie.

-June 20, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pickford Pickers, Pickford Township Hall

-June 20, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sundown Lounge, Sault Ste. Marie.

-June 21, 9:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Pickford Methodist Church, Pickford

-June 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. E-Free Church, Sault Ste. Marie.

If you were present at any of these locations during the dates and times noted, please monitor for symptoms and contact your health department.

For people in Mackinac County, please call 906-643-1100. For Chippewa County, please call 906-635-1566.