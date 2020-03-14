DCH implements visitor restrictions due to coronavirus

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — COVID-19 patient visitation restrictions are now active at Dickinson County Healthcare System.

DCH says it’s protecting the health and safety of their patients, employees, providers, volunteers, and visitors. These restrictions are temporary until the COVID-19 Virus situation is stabilized.

Visitors must be 19-years-old or older and must have no symptoms of the cold or flu.

Visitation is further limited by patient type:

-Terminally and Critically Ill Patient Visitation – Immediate family, spouse, or significant other only;

-Pediatric Patient – Parents and or caregiver only;

-OB Patient – Spouse, significant other or coach only;

-All Other Patients – Spouse, significant other or caregiver only.