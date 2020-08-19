Dealing with a brain tumor during a global pandemic

Despite the global pandemic, those battling illness need to continue treatment.

In this local HealthWatch story, Local 5’s Connie Fellman shares the story of a Green Bay woman who received a devastating diagnosis… just before everything shut down.

Many of us have heard the phrase, ‘cancer doesn’t discriminate.’ Turns out, it doesn’t much care if there’s a global health crisis going on either. But when a Green Bay woman heard the words ‘you have a brain tumor,’ time was of the essence, pandemic or no pandemic.

Julie Molzahn loves spending time with her grandchildren,”I just enjoy family right now and grandkids,” she says.

In fact, she says living in the moment is what matters most to her right now, “I do have stage 4 cancer,” Julie explains. “So I don’t really think about the future.”

That’s right. You would know it by looking at her, but this vibrant, gardening grandma is battling stage four cancer.

“I’ve just kind of accepted that,” says Julie.

What began as a non-descript bump on her neck, ultimately, ended up as a tumor in her brain. “Approximately two years ago I noticed a lump on my neck and we had it biopsied and it was melanoma,” Julie recalls.

Julie underwent surgery, radiation and chemotherapy which took care of the melanoma. Then, last February, Julie started having headaches. “We found out then that it had come back.” Julie says. “I had a tumor in the brain.”

Not only had the cancer come back, but this time in a much tougher place to treat. “It was kind of deep in the brain, about two inches below the surface on the left side of the brain,” explains Dr. Max Ots, a neurological surgeon with Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

That’s where Dr. Ots and his team came in, “When a tumor has grown there and you don’t do something about it, it’s going to cause significant brain damage,” says Dr. Ots.

Time was of the essence for Julie, on the eve of a pandemic.

“I got to see him very quickly,” Julie points out, “which I really appreciated because it was right before everything shut down.”

Dr. Ots used a cutting edge technology called BrainPath. “It allows us to go through the brain and displace the brain tissue and brain fibres to cause as little brain damage as possible,” illustrates Dr. Ots.

Even at the height of a pandemic, Julie says she felt completely comfortable seeing her medical team.

“All the personal protection equipment they use, everything is socially distanced in the waiting room,” she says. “I see people going through, sanitizing chairs in the waiting rooms.”

Dr. Ots says putting patients at ease is a priority at Aurora BayCare. “It’s obviously a very difficult time for patients and we need to make sure we are taking care of them well,” he says.

As far as Julie’s concerned, mission accomplished. ” I was very happy working with him and his team,” she adds.

Julie was the first patient at Aurora BayCare to use the new BrainPath technology, giving her more quality time with those grandchildren.