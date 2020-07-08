Dealing with pandemic stress

In a given year, 18 percent of the U.S. population will struggle with anxiety and seven percent will have at least one major depressive episode. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers may skyrocket

But there are things you can do, even in your own home, to help keep you in a healthy state of mind.

In times of tremendous stress, how do experts say you can avoid falling into an unhealthy rut?

Take a shower each morning, get out of your sleepwear and dressed even if you aren’t leaving the house. And when negative thoughts come your way…take a minute in your day, reflect on that thought that you just had, and then ask yourself, how can I turn this into something that’s positive and find a way to spin it positively?

Break the cycle if you see someone spacing out or distancing themself from your family or group.

They really need a little hand getting pulled out. They’re not going to naturally come out a lot of times. So just the interrupting that train of thought.

Nicki Nance, Assistant Professor of Psychology and Human Services Beacon College adds, “Reaching out to them is fine. The phone still works, skype still works.

A new app called “Quarantine Chat” has also been created amidst the chaos. You can connect and talk with strangers when you’re feeling alone or bored.

If you need to speak with a professional, many insurance plans are currently accepting teletherapy as a viable option for therapy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check with your insurance provider for more information.