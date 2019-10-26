Patty Mier is counting her blessing these days. She has three of them. And that is in large part because of her doctor and his ahead of the curve thinking when it comes to childbirth and delayed cord clamping.

Everyone looks forward to the cuddles and reading, especially big sis Jazlyn. It’s a moment that mom, Patty, wasn’t sure she would ever be able to experience.

Mier, says, “Jazlyn was born at twenty-seven weeks, at two pounds. She did have a grade four bilateral brain bleed.”

Jazzy is doing well now due in part to the efforts made by doctors in the very first few minutes of her life. They performed what is called delayed cord clamping.

Dr. Balaji Govindaswami from the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center says, “Usually a clamp is applied that truncates the blood flow between mother and baby, and delayed cord clamping just implies that we wait a little. It has a lot of benefits for the baby.”

Mier, says, “They had told us with the delayed cord clamping she would receive that extra oxygen in her blood to help with her brain.”

The extra time allowed Jazlyn’s blood pressure to stabilize as well as increase levels of iron and brain myelin.

Dr. Govindaswami says, “We believe that some of the benefits of her brain being able to recover were probably helped waiting that minute.”

Mier, says, “You really don’t think about all this stuff until you’re actually given the situation. Fortunately, Dr. Govindaswami was prepared for the situation. He’s one of the leading advocates of delayed cord clamping in the country.



He adds, “I would say that we’re the first hospital that has embraced this standard of care and taking it to the next level. we like to wait for two to three minutes for all babies if possible.”

The World Health Organization recommends waiting at least one minute before clamping.

Research has found that the procedure could save the lives of one-third of pre-mature babies worldwide or as many as 100 thousand babies.