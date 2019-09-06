Diagnosis strokes with a blood test

A young woman suffered a stroke while meditating, unusual, right? But what really makes her story stand out is how her stroke is now helping doctors improve.

Lauren Barnathan wrapped up her workout earlier in the day and was meditating just like this. When something horrific happened. She had a stroke.

Lauren Barnathan said, “I had no idea what was going on. I was screaming at my husband not to call 9-1-1 as he’s doing it. Just complete denial.”

While in Tampa general hospital, a blood sample was taken. A blood sample that could help doctors find a way to speed up stroke diagnosis. More than 140 thousand people die each year from stroke in the united states. Reaction time is critical.

Maha Sallam, PhD, President, Vuessence inc said, “Acute nature of the disease makes it important to be able to do everything we can to find out everything we can about the patient in a very short amount of time at the beginning as soon as they show symptoms.”

This is why Maha Sallam says blood samples are being tested at the Vuessence Lab at the university of south Florida.

Doctor Sallam said, “We have worked really hard to reduce the amount of time it takes to measure the gene expression in the blood which is what we base our test on.”

Researchers are trying to develop a quick molecular genetic blood test that detects blood clot strokes as fast as possible. Right now doctors rely on clinical assessments, m-r-i’s and c-t imaging.

Doctor Sallam said, “I think it would be a game-changer at a minimum.”

Lauren Barnathan said, “I still remember the night of my stroke when they were consenting me to be a part of the test and even during my stroke I just remember thinking how cool is that.”

The most recent statistics show a decline in stroke death rates.

But the risk of Ischemic stroke in smokers is about double that of non-smokers. Ischemic stroke is when an artery to the brain is blocked.