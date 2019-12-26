Food with a purpose

Congestive heart failure made Diane Henry feel like she was drowning.

She says, “There was a time I thought this was it. I didn’t have any plans. It’s just I thought it was over for me.”

Then eight months ago she got into California’s pilot study to see if diets tailored to patients with heart failure would keep them out of hospitals. That means very little salt.

Richard Ayoub is the executive director for Project Angel Food. He says, “We provide them with meals that are perfectly balanced, and the entire days’ worth of meals total two grams of salt.”

Project Angel Food has made and delivered medically-tailored meals to patients with chronic illnesses for 30 years.

He adds, “We are indeed seeing dramatic results. We’re bringing down the numbers of readmissions into the hospital.”

In fact, Project Angel Food says only ten percent of clients in the pilot are readmitted to hospitals within 30 days compared to 32 percent of all Medicaid patients with congestive heart failure.

Dr. Richard Seidman at LA Care says, “If it’s made for you and delivered to your home and you’re not having to go out to the grocery store or to a fast food place where you might buy something high in salt this makes it easy to eat a healthier diet.”

Diane believes this is making her better.

She says, “I feel like I’m getting the old Diane. She’s coming back, but back with a vengeance, and a healthier Diane.”