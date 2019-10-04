Surgeons in Phoenix are freezing away the pain for a procedure that fixes “funnel chest”.

Sebastian Diaz ran track and noticed his running performance deteriorating in the summer of 2017.

Sebastian Diaz, “It was a lot of shortness of breath, rapid heart rate, just really felt like I was kind of like trapped. I couldn’t reach my full potential in the sport and stuff.”

He and his family decided he needed to get his pectus excavatum fixed.

Doctor Dan Ostlie wanted to use cryo-ablation before inserting a rod into the chest to push it out. He holds a probe that’s minus 60 degrees celsius to four layers of nerves for two minutes. Sebastian was patient number one.

Dan Ostlie, MD, Surgeon-In-Chief, Phoenix Children’s Hospital said, “That causes the child to become numb across the front of the chest while the bar is in place and decreases the amount of pain they have associated with the repair.”

The numbness lasts for two months or more, meaning fewer painkillers for less time.

David Notrica, Co-Director, Chest Wall Program, phoenix children’s hospital, “we now have kids that are coming off the pain medication at less than two weeks, whereas before, it was a month to get them off the oxycodone.”

Sebastian says his recovery has been easy, and he feels better than ever.

Sebastian Diaz said, “There was a 100 percent difference in terms of my performance, everything I did. It was really exciting.”

Also exciting: He heads to college this fall, as a pre-med student.

Doctor Ostlie will remove the rod from Sebastian’s chest at the three-year mark, in about 18 months.

Surgeons at phoenix children’s started have successfully treated 95 patients who’ve all regained full feeling in their frozen nerves.