A faster way to detect breast cancer

Researchers are looking at a new way to confirm cancer faster during a mammogram while reducing the need for additional testing.

Four out of five breast biopsies come back negative.

Now an innovative technique is looking to reduce these unnecessary procedures.

It’s a terrifying moment for any woman. A doctor says they have found something during her mammogram.

Karen Drukker, Ph.D., University of Chicago says, ” Many women are recalled unnecessarily, which causes anxiety. Do I have cancer or not? “

An abnormal finding on the mammogram can lead to a biopsy, which can be invasive.

A majority of the time, the finding turns out to be benign.

That’s why researchers are studying a new technique called three-compartment breast imaging, or 3CB.

Maryellen Giger, Ph.D., University of Chicago says, ” That is imaging, x-ray imaging that uses x-rays of multiple energies so that you can characterize the tumor and tissue. ”

” It can measure the three compartments of breast tissue, which are water, lipid, and protein, ” continues Karen Drukker.

By measuring these components and using an artificial intelligence method developed by Professor Giger called Mammography Radiomics, the team can find different digital characteristics to help distinguish a cancerous tumor from a non-cancerous one.

They tested this technique on more than 100 patient mammograms.

Karen Drukker says, ” We were able to reduce the number of biopsies by about 30 percent. ”

While also increasing the ability to predict cancer from 32% to 50% compared to visual interpretation alone.

An added benefit is that this technique is not invasive.

The team is able to get all this extra information with only a ten percent additional dose of radiation during the mammogram.

Further testing still needs to be done before this technique can be available to patients.

The next step for the team is to study this technique on 3D mammograms.