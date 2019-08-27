A new trend in schools and hospitals to fight childhood obesity

Losing weight can feel impossible sometimes, especially for a teenage girl.

Now one program is changing the game.

Priann Franco grew up feeling insecure about her body.

” I would like to wear what other girls wear but it just made me feel really low and down about myself, ” says Priann Franco.

At 16-years-old and 170 pounds, Priann was ready for change.

Her pediatrician recommended the weight and wellness programs at Adventhealth in Orlando.

Executive Chef Edwin Cabrera could be the not-so-secret ingredient to this program’s success.

Trained at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Arizona, and formerly with nationally-recognized restaurants like Morton’s of Chicago, and Canyon Ranch Health Spa, he now teaches how to make food taste fantastic and still allow for weight loss.

Edwin Cabrera, Consulting Chef at Adventhealth says, ” We just talk about cholesterol. We just talk about saturated fat. So they start understanding what to choose.”

Chef Cabrera says the key to healthy eating is prepping ahead of time with a focus on getting key vitamins and minerals from whole foods, not processed foods.

Edwin Cabrera, ” If you’re not eating anything, any fruits and vegetables, it doesn’t matter if it’s organic or not because that’s what you have to start doing, ” continues Cabrera.

After losing ten pounds and eight inches around her waist, Priann has donated many of her older, larger clothes to Goodwill.

Mom Indira joined her daughter in the change and has also lost ten pounds.

Indira Brown says, ” I thought before like broccoli, in my dinner and not rice? But now I say okay broccoli is cool.”

The Adventhealth for children weight management and wellness program is for kids aged five to 17, who must be referred by a pediatrician.

The program lasts six months and is usually covered by insurance.