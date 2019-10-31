A possible cause for a tired child

If your child can’t keep up with the other kids or gets tired too easily, it may be something more than asthma.

Concave or funnel chest occurs in one out of every 300 to 400 kids. It’s more common in boys than girls.

Dr. David Notrica is a pediatric surgeon at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

He says, “The first symptom that parents usually notice is that they’re on the field with other kids and they’re getting more winded than the other children that they’re playing with.”

This could lead to chest pain, rapid heartbeat, coughing, and fatigue. According to Boston Children’s Hospital, symptoms could show up by the age of one, but Dr. Notrica recommends waiting to go see the doctor.

He adds, “The typical age that we’ll first see a patient with pectus excavatum is maybe ten or 11 years of age.”

Ways to improve the conditions of this disorder include exercise.

Dr. Notrica says, “A lot of kids we will put on an exercise program if they’re simply having mild excavatum or mild indent push-ups, superman, seated twist and camel, and bow pose are kid-friendly activities they can participate in. if the symptoms are more than mild, surgery may be required. providing information on your child’s health. ”

Also, there is no way to prevent the disorder as the main cause is still unknown. But kids with Poland Syndrome, scoliosis or rickets could develop the disorder.