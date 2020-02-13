Scientists are working on a process that may allow patients to get lab test results faster. A shoebox-sized device is providing fast laboratory testing to patients in remote areas.

They may not look like much, but these dyes pack a powerful punch. Identified by Vanderbilt researcher Mindy Leelawong, these unconventional dyes eliminate certain critical processing steps when it comes to testing blood samples.

Mindy Leelawong, Ph.D., Research Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University said, “Blood is one of the hardest materials to work with because you have so many inhibitors that are present within the blood.”

In the field, the blood sample from the patient is collected and shipped to a laboratory to extract the d-n-a for testing, which can take hours or even days.

Now, researchers are working with the dyes and a process called Adaptive Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR.

“We can actually bypass that entire process and instead be able to perform the test right now on the ground,” said Doctor Leelawong.

When the dye mixes with the blood, it allows the testing to be done directly on the blood sample instead of extracting the DNA.

Christia Victoriano, Undergraduate Biomedical Engineering student, Vanderbilt University said, “They’ll just take a sample out, add water, add the patient’s sample and then basically put it into the machine and then press start.”

Leelawong has studied this technique on malaria and believes that the same technique can be applied to other diseases.

“So some examples you can think of might be HIV or hepatitis viruses,” said Doctor Leelawong.

In any location.

“What I would really like to happen and see happen is to have these tools available to everyone, no matter where you’re located, no matter how remote your patients,” said Leelawong.

Giving everyone access to care.

Right now, the adaptive PCR is the size of a shoebox, but Leelawong and her team are working to make it even smaller. They are designing a device that can fit in the palm of your hand.