Alzheimer’s disease research

5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. While there is no cure, scientists are continually working to understand the brain changes that occur.

Scott and Susie Plakon had what Scott calls a fairytale marriage but after 3 decades and 6 children, the Plakons were dealt a crushing blow.

Doctors diagnosed Susie with Alzheimer’s. She was only 53.

Scott Plakon said, “For several years I couldn’t even tell my kids they were going to lose their mom in three to five years, because Alzheimer’s is fatal 100 percent of the time he scaled back his legislative duties to care for Susie-until her death in 2018.”

He says he initially had no idea what susie would face including sudden, dangerous falls.

“I found her lying on her side in a seizure state in a pool of blood coming from her head, and I didn’t know what it was,” said Scott Plakon.

Rosemary Laird, MD, Med. Director, Advent Health Maturing Minds Clinic said, “What can happen in patients with Alzheimer’s disease is essentially a change in the structure of their brain.

Those brain and nerve cell changes can lead to seizures.

Now, a study of 300-thousand United States Veterans over the age of 55 showed seizures were associated with twice the risk for developing dementia between one and nine years later.

Doctor Laird was not involved in the newest research but says at the very least clinicians need to carefully treat seizures and prepare caregivers.

“If the seizures are active enough and disruptive enough or put them at risk to get hurt, you have to kind of prioritize to that,” said Doctor Laird.

Representative Plakon says every scientific finding may bring doctors closer to new treatments and someday a cure.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to that day,” said Scott Plakon.

Representative Plakon continues to honor Plakon’s late wife Susie by advocating for Alzheimer’s research and working to improve public awareness.