Artificial Pancreas coming soon

Researchers are developing what’s being called an artificial pancreas- designed to make monitoring blood glucose levels and delivering insulin a seamless process for diabetics.

More than one million Americans have type one diabetes, a condition where the pancreas stops making insulin.

But now, scientists are working on an artificial pancreas.

A system to monitor and deliver insulin to patients.

Justin Wood loves all things mechanical, especially cars.

This time of year Justin’s under the hood doing winter maintenance.

Maintenance is a word he’s lived with since age 13 when he was diagnosed with type one diabetes. These days, Justin wears a continuous glucose monitor or CGM.

Justin Wood says, ” The continuous glucose monitor is a sensor and transmitter that I put on my stomach or arms. It communicates with my smartphone and my pump.”

The display shows Justin’s blood sugar in five-minute intervals, but the pump needs his intervention to deliver insulin.

But what if there was a way to close that loop?

Scientists at the University of Virginia are refining an artificial pancreas. It’s not an implantable organ, but an external system that monitors and automatically delivers insulin.

Boris Kovatchev, Ph.D., Director Center for Diabetes Technology, at the, University of Virginia says, ” The current system has the sensor and the pump, which is about one-third of the size of a smartphone. ”

Sue Brown, MD, Endocrinologist, at the University of Virginia says, “Rather than having two separate devices, they work together. There’s a connection.”

The UVA researchers developed the “brains” or the algorithm that drives the system which they say will improve blood sugar control and make the condition easier to manage.

” The idea of having the artificial pancreas just takes one responsibility, weight off our heads. Off our shoulders, ” continues Wood.

For Justin, that means less stress and more time with his son Lukas, and greyhound, Auggie. “

New results from a phase three trial of the artificial pancreas found the system was more effective than existing treatments at controlling glucose levels in people with type one diabetes, especially during the overnight hours, which is most challenging for people living with the condition.