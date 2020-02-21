Cooking up careers for Autism & Disabilities

The unemployment rate for Americans with disabilities is twice as high as those without. One program is offering young people with special needs a chance to cook up a future career and the recipe is proving to be a success.

Chef Wendy Zacca runs a smooth kitchen. The majority of her workers are students with developmental disabilities.

Zacca, Chef Instructor, Easterseals South Florida said, “I’ve never set limitations, I treat them as if they were typically developing, and it seems to work for us.”

The students, ages 14 to 22, are part of a culinary arts high school program that teaches them independent living skills.

Camila Rocha, Education Services Dir., Easterseals South Florida said, “It’s a predictable environment, so our students understand where they are going, what they’re supposed to do.”

Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was almost three times the rate of those without. This program aims to change that.

“Whether it’s to cook on a stovetop, bake in the oven, wash dishes,” said Zacca.

They focus on the individual’s strengths with the goal to provide real-life work experience after graduation.

Stuart Martinez, Easterseals employee said, “My job is to make sandwiches for the military.”

Martinez landed a job with Easterseals after graduating in 2013.

“It’s a lot of work, but I’m really good at it as well,” said Martinez.

These young people not only feel a sense of responsibility but a major sense of accomplishment.

“Allow them to work in the kitchen with you, allow them to clean the floor, allow them to wipe down the counters, let them be productive,” said Zacca.

Carlos Ramos, Student Chef said, “Organizing, cutting up vegetables, gathering and organizing ingredients.”

Knowing they can do it gives them the confidence they need to move forward. Cooking up an exciting career path,

Camila says if you don’t have a program like this one where you live, reach out to the public schools in your area and see what vocational programs they offer. Also, you can contact your local Easterseals for more information.