Dangers of vaping

According to the CDC, more than 9 million Americans vape and the majority believe it’s safer than smoking cigarettes. A top toxicologist says vaping poses very different dangers than smoking cigarettes.

Wade Taylor switched from smoking cigarettes to vaping because he believes it’s safer.

“There’s like 400 and something chemicals in a cigarette,” said Taylor.

Doctor Ilona Jaspers said while that’s true, vaping presents a different health threat than smoking.

Ilona Jaspers, Ph.D., Prof., Dept. of Pediatrics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said, “The disease manifestations, the pathology we see in these individuals is not something you would ever see in a smoker.”

Jaspers, who studies the adverse effects of inhaled chemicals, says we know cigarettes can cause COPD, cancer, and emphysema, but what about e-cigarettes?

“We don’t know what this may cause 20 years down the road,” said Doctor Jaspers.

That’s one reason why jaspers’ research team is taking a closer look at what’s in these products. They filled a plastic container with a popular flavoring agent found in liquid nicotine and let it sit for 2 hours.

Phillip Clapp, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Researcher, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said, “We just put a drop of the cinnamon flavoring there and it etched away the plastic and basically ate it away.”

Jaspers says the real concern is more young people are vaping nicotine without knowing the consequences.

“It delivers a high dose, very quickly, so it gets these teens addicted much faster than a cigarette does,” said Jaspers.

And she says you don’t always know how much nicotine you’re getting.

“In Europe, you can only have 2% nicotine whereas here we have up to 8%,” said Jaspers.

She agrees regulation is key but says the priority is stopping the growing number of teens from vaping.

“Prevention, education and getting these kids off of the nicotine addiction. Before their health goes up in a cloud of vapor,” said Doctor Jaspers.

Doctor Jaspers speaks to middle and high school students about the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping products.