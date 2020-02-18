Dangers of vaping

Health Watch
Posted: / Updated:

According to the CDC, more than 9 million Americans vape and the majority believe it’s safer than smoking cigarettes. A top toxicologist says vaping poses very different dangers than smoking cigarettes.

Wade Taylor switched from smoking cigarettes to vaping because he believes it’s safer.

“There’s like 400 and something chemicals in a cigarette,” said Taylor.

Doctor Ilona Jaspers said while that’s true, vaping presents a different health threat than smoking.

Ilona Jaspers, Ph.D., Prof., Dept. of Pediatrics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said, “The disease manifestations, the pathology we see in these individuals is not something you would ever see in a smoker.”

Jaspers, who studies the adverse effects of inhaled chemicals, says we know cigarettes can cause COPD, cancer, and emphysema, but what about e-cigarettes?

“We don’t know what this may cause 20 years down the road,” said Doctor Jaspers.

That’s one reason why jaspers’ research team is taking a closer look at what’s in these products. They filled a plastic container with a popular flavoring agent found in liquid nicotine and let it sit for 2 hours.

Phillip Clapp, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Researcher, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said, “We just put a drop of the cinnamon flavoring there and it etched away the plastic and basically ate it away.”

Jaspers says the real concern is more young people are vaping nicotine without knowing the consequences.

“It delivers a high dose, very quickly, so it gets these teens addicted much faster than a cigarette does,” said Jaspers.

And she says you don’t always know how much nicotine you’re getting.

“In Europe, you can only have 2% nicotine whereas here we have up to 8%,” said Jaspers.

She agrees regulation is key but says the priority is stopping the growing number of teens from vaping.

“Prevention, education and getting these kids off of the nicotine addiction. Before their health goes up in a cloud of vapor,” said Doctor Jaspers.

Doctor Jaspers speaks to middle and high school students about the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Remarkable Women Finalist - Savanna Rayner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women Finalist - Savanna Rayner"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020"

NMU a voter friendly campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU a voter friendly campus"

Get Rec'd Day at NMU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Rec'd Day at NMU"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Patriots, Eskymos nab wins Monday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Patriots, Eskymos nab wins Monday night"