Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Fighting Alzheimer’s disease

Health Watch
Posted: / Updated:

Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease with changes occurring to a person’s brain years or even decades before symptoms appear. Now a groundbreaking trial is designed to treat Alzheimer’s at its early stages.

Neurologist Reisa Sperling is one of the country’s top medical minds. For her, Alzheimer’s is very personal.

Reisa Sperling, MD, Neurologist, Brigham and Women’s Hospital said, “So, my grandfather developed symptoms when I was applying to medical school, and it definitely influenced my decision.”

Doctor sperling is the lead researcher in the A4 trial.

“So, the A4 study aims to use an antibody that helps to clear the amyloid out of the brain, and hopefully will prevent the memory loss altogether one day in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Doctor Sperling.

The researchers screened 15,000 people online and brought 4,000 people in for pet scans looking for a buildup of the amyloid protein in the brain before people had symptoms.

Participants come into the lab every month for an infusion. Half receive the antibody solanezumab, and the other half get a placebo.

67-year-old Dennis Chan is a Boston computer scientist with a family history of dementia.

“Losing what has been your self is a pretty scary thing,” said Chan.

Doctor Sperling says the last two years have brought disappointing results for clinical trials targeting later stages of Alzheimer’s. Outcomes that have fueled her fire.

“I think our research suggests that we need to go earlier and we need to not give up hope, not back down, but in fact to double down and to work harder on this disease so that it does not defeat us,” said Doctor Sperling.

Fighting words from a clinician and scientist- on Alzheimer’s front lines.

Researchers are now enrolling participants in ahead 3-45 trials.

They are looking to test antibodies in even younger participants-starting at age 50.

Researchers are also hoping to enroll people interested in Alzheimer’s prevention in the APT web study, which will help screen for future participants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Precious Metals 2-27-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-27-2020"

Stocks 2-27-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 2-27-2020"

NMU Nursing program & ROTC join forces for bomb simulation

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Nursing program & ROTC join forces for bomb simulation"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020"

NMU vs MTU Basketball LIVE preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU vs MTU Basketball LIVE preview"

Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry"