Some of the top medical and research centers in the country have now established centers for functional medicine.

A growing number of people are turning to personalized therapies, or functional medicine, for treatment. Changes to diet and environment are among the factors that some say are leading to renewed good health.

33-year-old Haley Miller cherishes every second she spends with daughter Sienna. But almost 2 years ago, her health took a sudden nose-dive.

“I actually got a really bad headache. The next morning, I was looking at my daughter’s face and I noticed it was vibrating a bit,” said Miller.

Haley quickly began to lose her vision, and at one point, was almost blind.

“I had an emergency MRI that showed I had a lesion touching my optic nerve, and I had two older lesions,” said Miller.

Doctors diagnosed Haley with multiple sclerosis causing her vision problems.

“Wow. I can’t take care of my daughter. That was terrifying for me,” said Miller.

Specialists treated the MS side effects with steroids, and Haley committed herself to explore every option to fully restore her health.

Linda Matteoli is a family medicine doctor with a concentration in functional medicine. Practitioners look for ways to rebalance the body.

Linda Matteoli, DO, Origins Functional Medicine, Longwood, Florida said, “Diet is first for most people because it is the quickest way to reduce inflammation immediately.

Doctor Matteoli recommends patients avoid what she calls the big five- gluten, dairy, corn, soy, and sugar.

Haley follows a strict diet and takes a counterful of supplements. The lifestyle changes resulted in a 60-pound weight loss and in a little more than two months, Haley’s eyesight returned.

“I was just purely motivated to get my eyesight back and be healthy for my daughter, and for myself and my family,” said Miller.

Haley had been told by an MS specialist it would take six months to regain her sight.

Doctor Matteoli recommends people looking for functional medicine doctors seek out practitioners trained by the institute for functional medicine.