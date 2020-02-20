Gestational diabetes has been skyrocketing because of the obesity epidemic. But there are ways to make mom is safe and healthy.

It’s one of the happiest moments in the life of most moms: Becoming pregnant, but there are a lot of risks involved.

Karen Elkind-Hirsch, Ph.D., Woman’s Hosp. Research director, Baton Rouge said, “People are defied because before I got pregnant, I didn’t have diabetes. I now have diabetes when I’m pregnant.”

It’s called Gestational diabetes. 9 out of every 100 pregnant women will develop the condition. And having a family member with diabetes or one who had a baby over nine pounds just increases the risk. And that risk continues beyond your delivery.

“While gestational diabetes goes away after you deliver, your risk for type II diabetes does not go away,” said Doctor Elkind-Hirsch.

“So how do you lower the risk? First, include fiber in your diet: For example, whole-grain crackers and breads, cereals, bananas, raspberries, peas, and broccoli.”

Studies showed that just ten grams of fiber can reduce the risk by 26%.

Also try taking the stairs, doing yoga, or just playing outside with the kids. It’s recommended to get about 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise four to five times a week.

Between 24 and 28 weeks, a pregnant woman needs to have a gestational diabetes screening.

If you need extra help, doctors may prescribe insulin to you.