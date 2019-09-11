Giving antibiotics to premature babies may do more harm than good

In this Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, photo, Dr. Jasmine Saavedra, a pediatrician at Esperanza Health Centers whose parents emigrated from Mexico in the 1980s, examines Alondra Marquez, a newborn baby in her clinic in Chicago. Doctors and public health experts warn of poor health outcomes and rising costs they say will come from sweeping changes that would deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid, as well as food stamps and other forms of public assistance. Saavedra is convinced that if new Trump administration criteria were in effect for her parents three decades ago, she wouldn’t have become a pediatrician. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

Nearly all preterm infants receive antibiotics in their first weeks of life to protect against infections, but new research finds preemies who were heavily treated with antibiotics can develop more drug-resistant gut bacteria.

Researchers found heavily treated preemies had more bacteria associated with disease in their gut, which could raise the risk of health problems later in life.

Shorter people are at higher risk of type 2 diabetes than taller people according to a new study.

Researchers in Germany found for every additional 4 inches of height, the risk decreased 41% for men and 33% for women.

The study authors say higher liver fat linked to shorter individuals may be to blame for the increased risk.

And a new survey of adults who use e-cigarettes finds flavors attracted many to start vaping, especially among young adults ages 18-24 who had never smoked traditional cigarettes.

The American Heart Association also found users of flavored e-cigarettes were three and a half more times likely to say they were addicted to the products compared to non-flavored users.