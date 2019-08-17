How home births compare to hospital births

A growing number of women are going back to the basics and staying at home to give birth.

There is a controversy over home births versus hospital births.

An increasing number of moms-to-be are going back to basics and doctors don’t like it one bit.

Sarah Rankin’s family is about to get a little bigger.

And just like her first child Charlotte, they want the baby to come into the world right here, in their home.

Sarah Rankin says, ” You’re able to control the vibe of your birth. So, she was born in a dark room with silence, instead of beeping and screaming and people rushing around. It was just so serene.”

But it’s still rare.

Less than one percent of the four million births in the U.S. last year happened at home.

Doctor Jill Hechtman says it’s because it’s too risky.

One study found 23 to 37 percent of women who tried to give birth at home wound up being rushed to the hospital.

Jill Hechtman, medical director at Tampa obstetrics says, ” I’m not a big proponent of home birth because I’ve seen the bad things that can happen and I know there’s only minutes when they do happen.”

Doctor Hechtman says the mortality rate for home birth babies is roughly twice as high as hospital births.

Thirteen fatalities versus six for every ten thousand in a hospital.

Charlie Rae Young, a licensed midwife says, ” We are licensed and regulated by the state.”

She says safety contingencies are in place if there’s a complication.

” It’s not home birth at all costs, ” continues Charlie Rae Young.

Doctor Hechtman still isn’t convinced.

” I would rather embrace the patients that would consider home births and talk to them and provide them what they want in a hospital setting, ” continues Dr. Hechtman.

But for Sarah, there is no doubt about where she will welcome baby number two.

Doctors and midwives do agree on one thing and that is that some women are better candidates for home deliveries than others.

For example, those without any previous health problems or C-sections and usually women only having one baby and not twins or triplets.