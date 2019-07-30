How technology is helping reduce costs for some patients

Millions of Americans get knee or hip replacements every year.

Now, patients in a clinical trial don’t have to go to their physical therapist for rehab. It’s right on their phone.

My-Mobility rehab app is a virtual therapist that keeps the patient and doctor in the know.

Gavin Cameron-Webb hardly limps at all now. That wasn’t the case before his knee replacement three weeks ago.

Gavin Cameron-Webb says, “My knee was giving me a lot of trouble. There was pain, and I couldn’t walk far.”

Hoag Orthopedic Institute’s doctor Steven Barnett has Gavin in the My-Mobility trial run by Zimmer Biomet and Apple.

They’re testing a watch and an app to help patients do their rehab exercises conveniently, and hopefully, often.

The app has a range of exercise videos and other information, even for pre-op patients.

The watch reminds patients to exercise and sends back information to the doctor.

Steven Barnett, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon says, “We can literally log in to the patient’s account daily, to see how far they’ve walked, see if they’ve done their exercises, and it allows us to keep close tabs on them, especially in that immediate post-operative period.”

Gavin does his exercises three times a day and sees improvement every day. He has big plans.

Gavin Cameron-Webb continues, ” I want to get back on the racquetball court, I want to get on the tennis court with my wife, and I want to be able to walk again in London.”

The app gives Gavin six to eight weeks of exercises, but he’ll wear the watch for a year to give doctors recovery information.