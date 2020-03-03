Knocking out cancer in late stages

Cutting-edge science is allowing the body to create its own defense system and is providing hope for those with metastatic cancer where there usually are no treatment options.

For country singer wade hayes, music is his life.

But a few years ago, the music almost stopped when he was suffering from severe abdominal pain and bleeding.

“I had no idea what was happening. I thought I had ingested some glass or something,” said Wade Hayes.

Wade went to his doctor.

“Sure enough I had a tumor, from what I was told about it, I guess the size of an orange in my large intestine,” said Hayes.

It was stage four colon cancer. Surgery got rid of the cancer, but it came back a year later.

Michael King, Ph.D., Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Vanderbilt University said, “There is mounting evidence that any therapeutic interventions, whether it’s surgery, a needle biopsy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, causes the release of cancer cells into the bloodstream

But Professor Michael King and his team have found an approach to stop those cancer cells in their tracks. Using blood samples from metastatic cancer patients, the team injected nanoparticles coated with proteins.

These nanoparticles attach to white blood cells. In the study, the viable cancer cells were cleared out within two hours of the injection.

“We believe that this could benefit patients who are even at a very late stage,” said Doctor King.

Like wade, who before this study has been cancer-free for over six years. Now he works to promote new research. He believes many more people like him might be able to. Survive- despite grim odds.

The team has also done a test with mice using this approach for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the toughest breast cancers to treat, and found that it was very effective.

Their next step is to start a human clinical trial within the next two years.