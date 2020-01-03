Medication to help control symptoms for Parkinson’s Disease

Nearly one million Americans will be living with Parkinson’s Disease next year.

So far, there is no cure, but medication can bring patients some relief from the symptoms.

Sixty thousand people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year.

Neurologists are now rethinking medication to help better manage symptoms.

Seventy-three-year old Peter Leesam is dressed up to celebrate. He and his wife Bunny took first over dozens of other teams in the DC senior brain games, a Jeopardy-like competition.

Peter Leesam says, ” We gave them a good beating.”

Peter’s mind is sharp but just a few months ago, his hands weren’t working.

” Putting on my shirt was a problem, tying my shoelace was a problem, ” continues Leesam.

Two years ago, Peter was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Doctors prescribed medication to help control symptoms.

Mark Lin, MD, Senior Neurologist, MedStar Washington hospital center, says, ” The most effective one is levodopa.”

Peter started on the conventional dose three times a day.

He still would have problems with movement throughout the day. That’s when Doctor Mark Lin tried something new.

He began to prescribe the same amount of levodopa per day but taken more frequently.

” I split from three times to six times. Almost once every three hours, ” continues Doctor Mark Lin.

Doctor Lin says taking levodopa in lower doses, more frequently, can reduce dyskinesia involuntary muscle movements caused by the drug

Peter sets alarms to mark the medication time. And if he forgets, Bunny will remind him.

He says he feels much better now.

” In my mind, it’s 100%, ” continues Leesam.

Allowing him to take his wife of 30 years, out to a luncheon for brain game-winners.

Doctor Lin says he now prescribes the more frequent dosing to all of his patients taking levodopa.

He suggests Parkinson’s patients have a discussion with their neurologist.