Mobile training unit that’s saving lives

The people who first arrive on the scene play a vital role for patients in a medical emergency.

Those responders need to stay calm under stress and pressure but that can be difficult when children are involved.

This RV is revved up to train first responders and other healthcare professionals how to deliver top-notch care to the tiniest patients.

When every second counts, there’s no room for error.

Five-year-old Max’s life depends on it.

Jacob Beniflah, Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician at Rocky Mountain Hospital for children says, “Taking care of a pediatric patient is not just taking care of a little adult.”

Thankfully, Max is fine, because he’s not a real boy.

He’s a mannequin who plays a vital role in how real children will be treated in a real-life emergency.

Courtney Banks, EMT says, “Basically, it’s like working on a real patient.”

This 39-foot mobile training unit simulates pediatric emergencies.

Beniflah continues,”We’re the first in the country to offer that training from the ambulance to the hospital setting.”

This RV trains first responders in rural settings and hospital personnel, but it also teaches school nurses and athletic trainers.

“This kind of training isn’t something that they will really have ever seen,” says Beniflah.

The mannequins can cry and breathe. Some turn blue and have seizures.

Beniflah continues, “We can change the patients’ vital signs. We can actually make their tongue larger to make it more difficult for them to be intubated.”

The trainees gain skills, savvy and confidence to better treat their smallest patients.

“They’re delivering patients to us with better care, frankly, ” says Beniflah.

When there’s a real-life Max to save, you can bet these first responders will be ready.

Last year, this one-of-a-kind mobile training unit traveled 95 hundred miles to train more than one thousand first responders, hospital staff, school nurses, trainers and more at over 85 training events.