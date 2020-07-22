The numbers are staggering. More than 100 million Americans, close to a third of the population, suffer from a neurological condition such as Parkinson’s, stroke, or multiple sclerosis.

To keep moving is key. And now, two friends have teamed up and are travelling the world teaching pilates-based training workshops to help keep neurological patients moving.

Mariska Breland and Meghann Koppele are fitness fanatics. But when Mariska learned she had multiple sclerosis she wasn’t sure what type of exercise was safe – until she found pilates.

It works balance, strength, and flexibility and these are all things that you can lose with neurological conditions. She joined forces with Meghann, an expert movement trainer for 19 years to create the Neuro Studio.

Their big goal was to make movement accessible to everybody. The duo wanted to share their knowledge, with step by step online tutorials.

There are Parkinson’s specific workouts, stroke-specific workouts.

Ederly Lima has M.S. and says balance can be a big problem. Pilates has helped her with specific foot exercises. Even her pilates instructor has seen a big improvement.

For Parkinson’s disease, studies show symptoms were reduced by walking outside or on a treadmill, light weightlifting, balance and gait training, tai chi, and dancing. and for stroke survivors — stretching, pushing to their full range of motion at least three times a day reduced spasticity.

A subscription to the Neuro Studio App costs about $25 a month.