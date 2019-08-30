New drugs for people with diabetes

Drugs for type two diabetes may offer big benefits for people with type one diabetes.

As president of a car dealership, Eric Rehkemper is a busy man.

He stays cool under pressure, all while managing type one diabetes.

Eric Rehkemper says, ” It’s a 24/7, seven days a week, whether you’re on vacation or whether you’re working the job. It’s something that always factors into everything you’re doing. ”

The only approved drug to keep type one diabetics alive is insulin, but it’s dangerously easy to over and under-dose.

Janet Mcgill, Endocrinologist at Washington University St. Louis says, “Insulin is difficult and risky and challenging.”

The treatments for type one and two diabetes are different. But doctors are now trying type two drugs in type one patients.

” What these drugs offer is a little reprieve from doing everything perfectly just with insulin, ” continues Mcgrill.

One class of type two drugs called GLP one receptor agonists lower insulin doses and improve blood sugars.

Another class, called SGLT 2 inhibitors significantly lower blood sugar levels for many type ones.

” It reduces some of the very high blood sugars that occur after meals, ” says Mcgrill.

SGLT 2 inhibitors also improve heart and kidney health.

Janet Mcgill says, ” Some get quite noticeably good results. ”

Eric has seen big improvements in his blood sugar by taking an s-g-l-2 inhibitor along with his insulin.

” It has been such a great improvement on my body. Probably added ten, 15 years to my life, I would say, ” says Rehkemper.

Another common drug for type two diabetes, Metformin, has also shown to reduce insulin needs for some type one diabetics while improving blood sugar control.

It’s important for patients with type one diabetes to discuss the pros and cons of each of these drugs to determine if any of them are an appropriate addition to their current treatment.