Prostate cancer

When prostate cancer is found early, the five-year survival rate is almost 100%. But, when it goes undiagnosed and spreads, that percentage plummets to 30%.

Now, a look at, fusion biopsy, a cutting-edge technology combination, that is the key to finding prostate cancer early so treatment can begin.

Ray Sousis built all of this in his backyard. He’s also an engineer and car collector.

When his PSA or blood marker for prostate cancer suddenly went up, ray was forced to slow down and confront the fact that he had prostate cancer.

“There’s no way a normal biopsy would’ve gotten a positive biopsy on the cancer because it was nowhere near where it would have looked. So this year, the fusion biopsy pinpointed exactly where it was,” said Ray Sousis.

Fusion biopsy is a new tool to pinpoint suspicious areas using ultrasound and m-r-i technology. His tumor was in the upper prostate an area frequently missed by traditional random biopsy.

Naveen Kella, MD, Urologic Oncologist, St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital said, “When the patient undergoes a fusion biopsy, the software, what it does, is it takes those images from the MRI and it starts comparing it to images on the ultrasound.”

Doctor Kella performed robotic surgery to remove the diseased tissue.

“I didn’t want the conventional. I don’t mind taking risks. And going with something new. And especially if it’s going to save my life,” said Sousis.

Each year, 700 thousand men with high PSA levels undergo repeat biopsies.

Although fusion biopsies are not available everywhere, it is worth asking your doctor about the procedure, especially if the risk in your family is high for prostate cancer.

