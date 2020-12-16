The sober reality: Don’t drive drunk this December

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in December 2018, 839 people died in alcohol-related crashes, and 35 of them were on Christmas day. As the holiday parties get going, it is important to take precautions to make sure this holiday stays happy.

December includes some of the most celebrated days of the year, but they can also be the most dangerous. “They assumed she had a ride home, and she didn’t,” said Kathi Meyer Sullivan. “In a matter of 24 hours, I lost my job, my family, was publicly humiliated,” said Saryna Parker.

Drunk driving deaths represent around a third of all traffic fatalities, and increases to nearly 50 percent on December 24th and 31st. Choose a designated driver, use Uber or Lyft, or have a friend on call to come get you. Since food keeps you from getting drunk faster, consume a meal of proteins, fats, and dense carbs. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after to slow down alcohol absorption. Carbonated beverages, like beer and soda, will actually speed it up! Also avoid coffee and salty snacks, which will dehydrate you even more. If you’re hosting, stop serving alcohol a couple of hours before the party ends, and of course, don’t let friends drive drunk.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a list of sober and safe ride programs across the country. Some are free while some require a small fee. Save the number in your cell phone so you always have it on you.