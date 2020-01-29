Advanced Prosthetics

A computerized prosthetic knee is helping amputees take steps to improve their lives.

Robert Wright has kept his sense of humor despite losing his left leg to Melanoma in 2018, but it wasn’t always this way.

“Laying in the hospital bed, getting ready for amputation, I was like this is going to be my life,” said Wright.

The former police officer wasn’t sure how to move forward. Until he walked into the hanger clinic in Raleigh, North Carolina. The team introduced Robert to the latest technology in prosthetic legs: The microprocessor-controlled knee.

Steven Few, Certified Prosthetist & Orthotist, Hanger Clinic said, “They have multiple sensors and it monitors the position of the knee in space. As the knee begins to bend, it’s reading those sensors very rapidly.”

Hydraulic pressure inside the knee allows more movement than previous prosthetics.

Adjustments can be made by a computer or through an app, improving mobility and reducing the risk of falls.

“I stepped in a fire,” said Qinghua Li.

Qinghua Li lost her leg in china at the age of 2. She says her new knee allows her to keep up with her three-year-old son.

“I notice that this is more stable than the old leg, and I can also go uphill and downhill,” said Li.

Jeremy Sanders knows firsthand what these patients face since losing his leg in a factory accident at 19.

“I didn’t know how life would progress at that point,” said Jeremy Sanders, Certified Prosthetic Assistant, Hanger Clinic.

He’s dedicated his life to working with other amputees and even made Robert a special patriotic cover for his prosthetic.

“The microprocessor knee far exceeds my expectation of what I was going to be able to do in life,” said Wright.

One step at a time.

Steven says not every amputee is a candidate for a microprocessor knee.

The new technology along with the fittings can cost up to $50,000 dollars but we’ve told most insurance companies cover the cost.