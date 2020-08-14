1,121 coronavirus cases confirmed as daily tests top 40K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Wednesday confirmed 1,121 more cases of coronavirus as labs ran the most tests in a single day yet.

The figures released Thursday bring the total number of cases in Michigan to 90,392 since the virus was virus detected in the state in March.

The state also recorded 16 more deaths, nine of which were discovered when the state reviewed death certificates to find any that has not already been reported. In all, Michigan has seen 6,289 deaths linked to the virus.

Labs on Wednesday tested a record 40,398 samples for the virus. For context, the number of daily tests has not surpassed 30,000 since last week.

The percentage of tests that were positive was 3.08%. The seven-day average for that rate is 3.35%. State officials would like to see it below 3% to indicate community spread is under control.

Alger County: 14 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Baraga County: 5 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Chippewa County: 31 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Delta County: 83 confirmed cases | 3 deaths

Dickinson County: 61 confirmed cases | 2 deaths

Gogebic County: 122 confirmed cases | 1 death

Houghton County: 44 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Iron County: 20 confirmed cases | 1 death

Keweenaw County: 2 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Luce County: 4 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Ontonagon County: 15 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Mackinac County: 20 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Marquette County: 164 confirmed cases | 11 deaths

Menominee County: 136 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Schoolcraft County: 12 confirmed cases | 0 deaths

Of all tests run, 1,247 came back positive. The number of daily positive tests and the number of daily new cases are not the same because some people may be tested more than once. State officials say their reporting system is set up in such a way that one person cannot account for more than one confirmed cases.

As of Monday, the most recent day for which the state’s MI Start Map lists data, the seven-day average of cases per million people per day was 34.4. That figure — a key metric the state has watched — remained on the decline.

The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths remain low.

If you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with the virus, you should get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for full federal pay and benefits for Guard members helping with coronavirus response through the end of the year.

Michigan was among six states — the others being Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida and Texas — that received only 75% of the federal funding for Guard activities. Every other state got 100% funding.

“This is yet another reason why we need the president and Congress to work together on a bipartisan recovery package that includes direct funding for states,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The health of our families, our economy, and our small businesses depend on the president’s ability to put partisanship aside and work across the aisle to protect the American people. This virus has already taken more than 160,000 American lives on his watch. It’s time for him to do the right thing and help us navigate this crisis.”

Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the sttae’s chief medical executive, will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. Friday on the state’s response to the virus. You can watch that on WOOD TV8 and streaming live on woodtv.com.

