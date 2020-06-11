13 more coronavirus deaths, 171 cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 13 deaths linked to coronavirus and on Tuesday confirmed 171 more cases of the virus, state data shows.

The new figures released Wednesday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 5,711 and the total number of cases to 59,278 since the outbreak started in March.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there have been 20,865 confirmed cases (37 more than the day previous) and 2,535 deaths (three more). Oakland County has had 8,503 cases and 1,017 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,839 cases and 838 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,073 cases and 257 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,025 cases and 69 deaths.

Kent County saw 36 more confirmed cases for a total of 4,002 since the outbreak started. There was one more death, bringing the total to 107.

To help find COVID-19 outbreaks and contain them, the state is still amping up testing — the next goal is to run 30,000 samples daily. Most people can now get tested and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

Even though more parts of the state and more sectors of the economy are reopening — barber shops and hair salons in northern Michigan were allowed to open Wednesday and can resume service statewide June 15 — people are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.