13 more COVID-19-related deaths, 783 more cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 13 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Tuesday confirmed 783 additional cases, the latest data from the state shows.

The figures released Wednesday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 6,552 and the total number of cases to 108,595 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Michigan labs on Tuesday tested 23,072 samples for the virus and 904 came back positive. The number of positive tests and new cases is not the same because people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests was 3.92%.

In Wayne County, where Michigan’s outbreak has been worst, there were three more deaths for a total of 2,758. Another 204 cases were confirmed for a total of 30,618 since the outbreak started. Oakland County has had 15,123 confirmed cases (85 more than the previous day) and 1,130 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 12,947 cases (71 more) and 945 deaths (one more).

Hospitalization figures remain low, though the seven-day average for the positivity rate has crept up slightly in recent days. As of Sunday, the most recent day for which the state’s MI Start Map website lists data, it was 3.4%. State health officials want that rate to be below 3% to demonstrate control of community spread.

Gyms reopened across the state Wednesday with capacity limits in effect, as well as a mask requirement.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus at 10 a.m. Thursday. She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, as well as business, education and labor representatives to “announce the launch of a first of its kind initiative to help Michigan workers and their families” during the pandemic. That press conference will stream live on woodtv.com.

Latest Stories