252 more coronavirus cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded four more deaths linked to the coronavirus and on Saturday confirmed 252 cases of the virus, new state data shows.

The information released Sunday afternoon brings the total number of deaths to 5,911 and the total number of cases to 63,261 since the outbreak began in March.

On Saturday, the state said more than 51,000 of those infected were considered recovered, meaning they are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms.

Of the four additional deaths, three were in southeast Michigan and one was in the Upper Peninsula.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there were two additional deaths over the previous day for a total of 2,591. Thirty-seven more cases were confirmed for a total of 21,767 since the outbreak started. Oakland County has had 8,823 cases and 1,044 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,118 cases and 870 deaths.

Kent County confirmed 27 more cases for a total of 4,450 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths stands at 129.

Labs in Michigan tested 15,864 samples for the virus Saturday and 374 came back positive. The number of positive tests may be different than the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once for confirmation purposes. The rate of positive results Saturday was 2.36%.

On Friday, when more than 19,400 samples were tested, just over 3% were positive. That was the highest rate the state had seen since early June. For most of the month, the rate has been hovering between 2% and 3%.

Friday also saw the highest number of tests run all month. Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been looking at further easing restrictions across the state, like allowing the Detroit casinos and more venues to reopen with capacity limits, before the Fourth of July. But she said some increases in cases in various parts of the state — notably an outbreak at an East Lansing bar — gave her pause and prevented her from doing it yet. She said testing and contact tracing will provide the data she needs to decide what to do next.

Whitmer and other health officials have also urged people to keep washing their hands frequently, practicing 6-foot social distancing and wearing masks.