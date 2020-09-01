451 more coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded seven more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Sunday confirmed 451 more cases, the latest state data shows.

The figures released Monday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 6,480 and the total number of cases to 102,468 since the virus was first identified in Michigan in March.

Labs on Sunday tested 19,760 samples for the virus and 627 came back positive; the number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests was 3.17%.

As of Friday, the Michigan Department of Corrections, which is dealing with an outbreak at its Muskegon prison, said it had 842 “active” COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, it had recorded 5,276 cases since March and 71 deaths.

The state is now releasing information on the types of places where COVID-19 outbreaks have been identified. Long-term care facilities like nursing homes continue to have the most outbreaks; separately, the state is listing the number of cases at skilled nursing facilities. However, the state is still not releasing the names of or number of cases at other types of locations, like farms and food processing plants, bars and restaurants, schools and colleges, various workplaces, jails or homeless shelters.

Michigan continues to see fair trends in key metrics that help show the scope of the outbreak. Cases seem to have plateaued and the numbers of deaths each day remain low. Hospitals remain well within capacity.

The seven-day average of tests run each day has surpassed 30,000. Additionally, the seven-day average for the percentage of daily positive tests has dropped to just above 3%. State health officials previously said a rate consistently below 3% would show community spread was controlled.

In West Michigan, the daily positive rate was around 2% as of Friday, the most recent date for which data is listed on the states MI Start Map. It’s a little higher in southwest Michigan, but still below 3%.

