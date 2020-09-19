695 more coronavirus cases in MI, 6 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded six more deaths linked to coronavirus and 695 additional cases, the latest data from the state shows.

The figures released Friday bring the total number of deaths to 6,638 and the total number of cases to 115,387 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

The state will release an update to its estimate of recoveries — that is, people who are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms — Saturday.

In Wayne County, the Michigan county hit hardest by the virus, the dead now number 2,784, two more than the previous day. An additional 79 cases were confirmed for a total of 31,778 in the last six months. Oakland County has had 15,933 cases (70 more than the previous day) and 1,142 related deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 13,420 cases (52 more) and 960 deaths. (one more)

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 33,534 samples for the virus and 1,044 came back positive. The number of positive tests and new cases do not match because people may be tested more than once.

The rate of positive tests was 3.11%. The seven-day average of that percentage has been higher recently than public health officials would like to see — they say a rate below 3% will show community spread is controlled.

Statewide, hospitalization figures remain low, as do the numbers of deaths each day. The number of new cases per million people per day has been relatively steady for weeks.

