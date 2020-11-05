74 test positive on NMU campus as COVID cases continue to rise

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — As on Thursday, Northern Michigan University has 74 active COVID-19 positive cases, according to the campus dashboard.

Of the 74 active cases, 43 cases are related to off campus students, 24 on campus students active cases, as well as 7 employees have tested positive.

The Northern Michigan University population has been monitored since the end of July.

Since July 27, only 2.19% positive cases have been confirmed on the NMU campus, making the total 165 positive cases within the 7,542 members of the campus population.

15 employees, 93 off campus students, and 57 on campus students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of July.

Northern Michigan University announced from the 7 Election Day cases, jumped to 20 by the next day.

As of Thursday, Northern Michigan has completed over 9,300 tests and only 150 have come back positive.