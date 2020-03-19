Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Amazon Prime Pantry temporarily closed due to coronavirus demand

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Amazon has shuttered its Prime Pantry delivery service due to the surge in orders caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement on its website.

The closure is apparently temporary while the company restocks.

“Due to high order volumes, Pantry is not accepting new orders at this time. This means that items listed as “Ships & Sold from Pantry” cannot be added to your cart. We apologize for this inconvenience, and are working with our partners to get these items back in stock as quickly as possible,” the company said.

Customers can still shop for items through Fresh, Whole Foods, or grocery and household products listed here.

Customers who placed a recent order and are waiting on delivery will still receive their shipment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

US41 crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "US41 crash"

Gov. Whitmer on COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Whitmer on COVID-19 pandemic"

Remarkable Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020"

WNBA Jewell Loyd talks about "Storm Activity of the Day"

Thumbnail for the video titled "WNBA Jewell Loyd talks about "Storm Activity of the Day""

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2020"