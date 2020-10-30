Baraga Area Schools closing for two weeks due to COVID-19

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – Baraga Area Schools announced in a public Facebook post on Friday that due to a recent spike of COVID-19 cases, it would be closing its doors to in person learning for two weeks.

The post outlined that community spread, along with staff members testing positive, being in close contact with those COVID positive, and probably student cases as reasons for the closure.

It takes effect starting Monday, November 2nd with a return to school date of November 16th.

The closure allows the health department to investigate cases and complete contact tracing.

According to the post, all students have been prepped by their teachers and will have access to devices to learn in a virtual format.

Questions for the school can be directed to 906-353-6661. They advise checking the school website or Facebook page for updates.