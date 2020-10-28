Birchview Elementary School temporarily closing classrooms due to COVID-19

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release from Ishpeming schools on Wednesday, Birchview Elementary is temporarily closing its classrooms. They will return to class on November 12th.

Read the full statement from Ishpeming schools below:

Due to a positive COVID-19 case & upon the completion of contact tracing efforts, Birchview Elementary will be closed starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 28th thru November 11th.

Families are reminded that all classwork during this time will be mandatory and it will be graded.

If you should have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Superintendent Meyer at your convenience.

Thank you for your continued support of the Ishpeming Public School District.