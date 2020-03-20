Breast cancer survivor and single mother of 6 dies from coronavirus

EVERETT, Wash. – A single mother of six and cancer survivor from Washington state is being remembered after she lost her life to the novel coronavirus at age 42.

“Great friend, great mother, great wife — she was a wonderful person,” said Jessica Harris, Sundee Rutter’s best friend of 30 years.

Rutter, who beat stage 4 breast cancer and also lost her husband years ago, worked hard to provide for her children, according to KOMO.

“We’re pretty devastated; she beat cancer and lost the battle to coronavirus? It’s just crazy,” said Harris.

Rutter’s family said that two weeks ago, she went to the hospital but was sent home. A few days later, family members said, she had a fever and trouble breathing, so her son took her back to the hospital and she was admitted.

After a week of fighting, she died Monday.

“I want people to really know it’s not just the elderly people,” Harris said. “It’s anyone and everyone who have compromised immune systems that are at risk.”

Her oldest son, 24, is now stepping up to take care of the family after he graduates from college to honor his mother.