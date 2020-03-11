College campuses empty as virus scare pushes learning online

A man walks past Low Library on the Columbia University campus, Monday, March 9, 2020, in New York. Colleges nationwide are shutting down campuses with plans to continue instruction online, leaving some students distressed over where to go and professors puzzling over how to keep up higher education as they know it in the time of coronavirus. Dozens of colleges have canceled in-person classes temporarily or the balance of the semester. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Colleges nationwide are shutting down campuses with plans to continue instruction online, leaving some students distressed over where to go and professors puzzled over how to run higher education in the time of coronavirus.

Dozens of colleges have canceled in-person classes temporarily or the balance of the semester.

Harvard on Tuesday directed undergraduates to leave the Ivy League campus by the end of the week and not to return after spring break.

With more campuses canceling classes by the day, the potential impact looms large into the spring for final exams, new student tours and graduation ceremonies.