Coronavirus cases in Michigan surpass 53,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 659 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak began in March to 53,009.

According to data released Wednesday afternoon, there were also 43 more deaths linked to the virus, bringing the total to 5,060.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak as been the worst, there have been 19,432 cases (140 more than the day prior) and 2,284 people have died (nine more). Oakland County has had 8,117 confirmed cases and 935 deaths. Macomb County has seen 6,392 cases and 763 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate is being tested, 73 more cases were confirmed for a total of 3,195. The number of deaths of inmates stood at 60.

In Genesee County, where Flint, is, there have been 1,915 cases and 238 deaths.

Kent County had two more deaths, bringing the total to 60, and 102 more cases for a total of 3,036.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.