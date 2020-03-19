Closings
Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home should go on these virtual Disney World rides

Coronavirus

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Does coronavirus have you stuck at home with the kids?

If you’ve run out of ways to keep them entertained, there are dozens of virtual experiences that will keep your children busy.

After Disney closed all of its parks and hotels, park-goers took it upon themselves to post ride-through videos on YouTube showing their experience on Disney rides.

There are now hundreds of videos available that let viewers experience the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Those sitting at home take a ride on Space Mountain or under the sea on The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction or on the Pirates of Caribbean ride at Disneyland.

Space Mountain

Pirates of the Caribbean ride

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

Here are some other experiences available on YouTube.

Disney announced that it would be banning guests from the park through the end of the month to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. In addition, the company announced it is closing all Disney stores in North America, beginning Tuesday. This includes the shops in Orlando’s Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.

The park said it would continue to monitor the situation and maintain contact with health officials.

