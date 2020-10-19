Free COVID-19 testing sites expanded across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release sent on Monday, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced details of new, free COVID-19 test sites.

The full release is listed below:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is launching new partnerships with Walgreens and the Michigan Primary Care Association to offer 77 new, free COVID-19 test sites statewide, bringing the total number of state-supported, free test sites to nearly 100.

Michiganders can find the free test sites on the state’s locator. Sites operate in all regions of the state to ensure increased access to free testing.

“Cost should never be a barrier to Michiganders who need health care, including COVID-19 testing,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Containing the pandemic requires robust, easily accessible, free testing – and this is a big step in the right direction.”

The new partnership with Walgreens has expanded its COVID-19 testing operations to 36 locations throughout the state. Testing at Walgreens’ sites is available by appointment only and is provided through existing pharmacy drive-thru lanes. When patients arrive, pharmacy staff walk them through a self-administration of a COVID-19 test. To make an appointment, visit Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.

“The opening of these sites is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve, and to provide greater access to testing across the state of Michigan,” said Kevin Schmidt, Walgreens regional vice president. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working in collaboration with Michigan health officials on this effort.”

Michigan is also expanding its partnership with the Michigan Primary Care Association, the association of federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in the state. FQHCs already offer low-cost COVID-19 testing and these newest efforts will ensure patients do not face costs for testing at 47 locations. FQHCs typically serve low-income or socially vulnerable areas, providing a vital source of quality medical care.