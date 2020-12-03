Marquette County Health Department outlines potential COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) released details on Thursday of how it’s first phases of COVID-19 vaccine distribution could look like.
According to the MCHD, an allocation plan is being finalized by CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP). The plan follows four general ethical principles.
- Maximizing benefits and minimizing harm
- Mitigating health inequities
- Justice
- Transparency
Based on those principles, a phased approach is recommended, and the MCHD said the first phase could look like this:
Phase 1a:
- Healthcare personnel (paid or unpaid, including EMS, first responders, long-term care personnel)
- Long-term care facility residents
Phase 1b:
- Essential workers (examples: education sector, food and agriculture, utilities, police, firefighters, corrections officers, transportation
Phase 1c:
- Adults with high-risk medical conditions
- Adults 65 years and older
The full release from the MCHD is included below: