Marquette County Health Department outlines potential COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) released details on Thursday of how it’s first phases of COVID-19 vaccine distribution could look like.

According to the MCHD, an allocation plan is being finalized by CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP). The plan follows four general ethical principles.

Maximizing benefits and minimizing harm

Mitigating health inequities

Justice

Transparency

Based on those principles, a phased approach is recommended, and the MCHD said the first phase could look like this:

Phase 1a:

Healthcare personnel (paid or unpaid, including EMS, first responders, long-term care personnel)

Long-term care facility residents

Phase 1b:

Essential workers (examples: education sector, food and agriculture, utilities, police, firefighters, corrections officers, transportation

Phase 1c:

Adults with high-risk medical conditions

Adults 65 years and older

