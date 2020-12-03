Marquette County Health Department outlines potential COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) released details on Thursday of how it’s first phases of COVID-19 vaccine distribution could look like.

According to the MCHD, an allocation plan is being finalized by CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP). The plan follows four general ethical principles.

  • Maximizing benefits and minimizing harm
  • Mitigating health inequities
  • Justice
  • Transparency

Based on those principles, a phased approach is recommended, and the MCHD said the first phase could look like this:

Phase 1a:

  • Healthcare personnel (paid or unpaid, including EMS, first responders, long-term care personnel)
  • Long-term care facility residents

Phase 1b:

  • Essential workers (examples: education sector, food and agriculture, utilities, police, firefighters, corrections officers, transportation

Phase 1c:

  • Adults with high-risk medical conditions
  • Adults 65 years and older

The full release from the MCHD is included below:

