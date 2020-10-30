Newly announced COVID-19 testing sites from Michigan National Guard

Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera, Michigan National Guard

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan National Guard announced on Friday it will continue community based COVID-19 testing in Alcona, Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Ottawa Counties.

Testing locations include:

Munising: Monday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Alger County Road Commission, E9264 M-28, Munising, Mich., 49862.

Grand Haven: Monday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., NOCH Testing Site/Old Panera Building, 1091 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven, Mich., 49417.

Harrisville: Thursday, Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., District Health Department, 311 N. Lake Street, Harrisville, Mich., 48740.

Coopersville: Thursday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Coopersville/Polkton Fire Department, 30 Conran Drive, Coopersville, Mich., 49404.

St. Ignace: Friday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Little Bear East Arena, 275 Marquette Street, St. Ignace, Mich., 49781.

Newberry: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Luce County Road Commission, 12920 Co. Rd. 457, Newberry, Mich., 49868.

According to the National guard, two weeks ago, all Michigan National Guard COVID-19 testing events were suspended temporarily out of an abundance of caution due to the identification of positive coronavirus cases among some team members. This was the first identification of COVID-19 on the Michigan National Guard’s testing teams, which have performed more than 204,000 COVID-19 tests since their mission began in May.

