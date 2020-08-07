Detroit coaches ask Michiganders to “Mask up”

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have been pushing their “Mask Up, Michigan” campaign since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

Now they have a few Michigan partners that have a message for you.

The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and the Detroit Pistons have joined forces with the MDHH.

“In our sport, statistics are a big part of our game,” said Detroit Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill.

“I want to share with you an important statistic when it comes to saving lives,” Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia. “We can all make a difference by doing our part to slow the spread of this virus.”

“Wearing a mask can reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 by 70%,” said Detroit Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire.

“Protect yourself, your family, and the heroes on the frontlines,” said Detroit Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey. “Let’s keep each other safe and healthy.”

Concluding the video with all of the coaches saying, “Mask Up, Michigan.”

