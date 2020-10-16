Dickinson County schools closed to in-person learning for two weeks

NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – In a Facebook post on Friday, Norway-Vulcan areas schools shared it was recommended by the Dickinson-Iron Health Department that all Dickinson County Schools be closed following the dismissal of school on Friday until October 30th.

On Thursday, the Dickinson-Iron Health Department shared it’s latest numbers related to COVID-19 cases. Dickinson County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, 1 probable case, and 14 recovered cases. Iron County reported 4 new cases of COVID-19, 2 probable cases, and 7 recovered cases.