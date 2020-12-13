First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses ship out from West Michigan

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — All eyes were on West Michigan Sunday as the first shipments of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine started moving out, en route to hospitals and nursing homes around the country as the nation works to end the pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans this year.

Workers at Pfizer’s Portage facility began packing doses of the coronavirus vaccine into dry ice containers around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Cheers erupted as the last box was packed up.

People lined the streets outside the facility to celebrate as the first FedEx and UPS semi-trucks carrying the vaccine rolled off the lot at 8:30 a.m.

FedEx flights carrying the vaccine started leaving Gerald R. Ford International Airport later Sunday morning. The planes were bound for Memphis, where FexEx’s global hub is, to be directed around the country.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization of the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, which is being manufactured out of the Pfizer plant near Kalamazoo.

Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed said at a Saturday press conference that UPS and FedEx will begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the country. Perna said an additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday.

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Workers paused for a moment and started to clap as the first boxes of vaccine were being moved to a loading dock (NBC News)

The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A truck loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine leaves the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Workers load COVID-19 vaccines into a plane at Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids on Dec. 13, 2020.

The first plane carrying Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for national distribution takes off from Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Dec. 13, 2020.

The vaccine is heading to hospitals and other sites that can store it at extremely low temperatures — about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer is using containers with dry ice and GPS-enabled sensors to ensure each shipment stays colder than the weather in Antarctica.

Doses should be delivered to all vaccination sites identified by states, such as local pharmacies, within three weeks, federal officials said.

The rollout will ensure there is enough vaccine to give people the two doses needed for full protection against COVID-19. That means the government is holding back 3 million doses to give those vaccinated in the first round a second shot a few weeks later.

This map shows two Pfizer locations where COVID-19 vaccines are already being stored and the headquarters of FedEx and UPS’s air hub.

Michigan expects to get 84,000 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment. Officials will give the first shots to health care workers and those living in nursing homes. Those groups are Phase 1A of a four-phase plan to distribute the vaccine based on who is at highest risk of contracting the disease and dying from it.

As of Friday, 430,780 people have been sickened and 10,662 people have died because of coronavirus, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

While the vaccine is a critical step in ending the pandemic, health experts say people should continue to wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing and wear masks, as it will take months for everyone to be vaccinated.

Another vaccine by Moderna will be reviewed by an expert panel this week and soon afterward could be allowed for public use.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.